Picture This release new single

Local fan favourites Picture This recently unveiled a brand new single titled ‘Unconditional’, released through Republic Records, another anthem with global potential.

A high-energy love song with a chorus that’s meant to be chanted aloud, fans of the Athy quartet are urged to be on the lookout for the music video for the new track ‘very soon’.

“’Unconditional’ is a song about the intoxicating, exhilarating and all-consuming feeling of falling deeply in love with somebody. Sometimes in love and life you have an undeniable spark with somebody, then when it’s reciprocated and explored it can lead to the most magical and hallmark moments of your life,” said lead vocalist Ryan Hennessy. “I wrote this song not only as an ode to that feeling and adventure, but also to the fear of ever losing it. ‘I’m so afraid of losing your love’ not because I think I’m going to, but because if I ever did I don’t know how I could fill the space it would leave behind. This song is about how much I love ‘love’.”