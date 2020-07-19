What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received 11 planning applications in the last week.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Bagenalstown

Ella Meaney & Gary Dillon wish to construct a two-storey dwelling at Tinnagarney, Muinebheag

Ballon

Jimmy O’Toole wishes to change of use from two office units on first floor of existing two storey building to two two-bed apartments at Main Street, Ballon

Borris

Raymond Cummins wishes to construct a single storey dwelling, a domestic garage at Knockmore, Ballymurphy, Borris

Carlow

Michael & Mary McCormack wish to demolish of a single storey extension and a first floor extension at Sycamore Road, Rathnapish

South Eastern Builders Ltd wish to erect 56 new dwellings to include 12 apartments (2 beds), 36 terraced units, six semi-detached two storey house, two detached two storey house,

at Strawhall, Athy Road.

Pat and Anne Ahern wish to retain permission for a window with obscured glass and permission for a new single storey extension to the front of the existing house along with increasing size of vehicular access at Oakpark Drive, Carlow

Clogrennane

Clogrennane Lime Ltd wish to extend duration and erect a concrete batching plant and ancillary plant, a blockyard at Clogrennane

Kellistown

Owen Breen wishes to construct a proposed new two room single storey extension to side of existing dwelling at Ballycurragh, Kellistown

Kilbride

Patrick Jordan wishes to construct a single storey dwelling house with detached garage at Kilbride Cross

St Mullins

Michael Fenlon & Ciara Hayden wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage/store at Marley or Knockduff, St Mullins

Tullow

Jason Kelly to construct a one and a half storey extension with single storey attached garage to existing development at Castledermot Road, Tullow