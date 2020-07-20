166 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

By Kenneth Fox

The INMO says its latest figures show that 166 admitted patients are waiting for a hospital bed.

139 of those waiting are currently in emergency departments.

University Hospital Limerick is worst affected nationally with 35 patients waiting in its ED. There are 23 people waiting in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

It’s followed by Cork University Hospital with 23 people while next highest is the Midland Regional in Mullingar with 17 people.

In Dublin the worst affected hospital is the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, which has 12 people waiting for beds. Elsewhere in the capital, St. James’ Hospital and St. Vincent’s hospital both have two people waiting for beds.