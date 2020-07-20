Car found in River Bann linked to decades old missing person case

The car will be subject to forensic examination. Image: PA

Emergency services in Derry have spent the day examining the scene where a car was found in the River Bann.

It is believed the discovery is potentially linked to a missing person case from almost 30 years ago.

The Ford Orion, which was discovered by a local Community Search and Rescue team on Saturday, could be linked to James Patterson, who went missing in 1991.

The car was found in the river at the New Ferry Road in Bellaghy, Co Derry.

Police said a recovery operation was planned on Sunday to recover the vehicle and once it is removed it will be subject to a forensic examination.

Service members were on the water and on the riverbank on Monday.