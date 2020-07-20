‘Complacency’ now the biggest challenge with Covid-19, says medical chief

The acting chief medical officer is warning that complacency is now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19 here.

DCU Prof Anthony Staines says every compromise we make adds to the risk. “I wouldn’t go to a nightclub now and I don’t see that many people will want to. I wouldn’t go to a crowded pub or a crowded restaurant.

“The main fact is that one metre is better than no metres, two metres is a lot better than one metre.

“So if we go to one metre in terms of social distancing we will pay a price for that in terms of the control of the illness.”

Yesterday, 10 more people tested positive in Ireland, but no further deaths were reported.