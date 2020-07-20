  • Home >
  • National News >
  • ‘Complacency’ now the biggest challenge with Covid-19, says medical chief

‘Complacency’ now the biggest challenge with Covid-19, says medical chief

Monday, July 20, 2020

The acting chief medical officer is warning that complacency is now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19 here.

DCU Prof Anthony Staines says every compromise we make adds to the risk. “I wouldn’t go to a nightclub now and I don’t see that many people will want to. I wouldn’t go to a crowded pub or a crowded restaurant.

“The main fact is that one metre is better than no metres, two metres is a lot better than one metre.

“So if we go to one metre in terms of social distancing we will pay a price for that in terms of the control of the illness.”

Yesterday, 10 more people tested positive in Ireland, but no further deaths were reported.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Phenomenal’ number of injuries reported on Irish farms

Monday, 20/07/20 - 11:40am

166 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Monday, 20/07/20 - 11:30am

Wexford County Council warns of mass gatherings at beaches

Monday, 20/07/20 - 11:00am