Corporate plan criticised

By Elizabeth Lee

A PLAN drawn up by the local authority to direct the county during the next four years was harshly criticised last week, when it was brought before county councillors for their approval.

The Corporate Plan 2020-2024 came under fire from several councillors at the July meeting, with cllr William Quinn slamming it for “lacking ambition and urgency”. He said that it contains no plans for the Visual arts centre, Duckett’s Grove, Tullow Town Park or for housing in the future.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that although there were good elements in the plan, it was lacking in other respects.

Cllr Michael Doran pointed out that there were no plans or provisions to tackle anti-social behaviour, either in residential areas or in parks.

Bagenalstown didn’t get mentioned in the plan either, according to the cathaoirleach of its municipal district cllr Arthur McDonald, who added that he would like an opportunity to discuss the topic at local level.

Cllr John Pender said that the plan was overdue anyway and asked if they could adjourn the decision on whether to go ahead with it or not.

Agreeing with cllr McDonald, cllr William Paton said that the corporate plan should have had municipal district input, while there were also concerns about the fall-out from Covid-19.

Addressing these concerns, director of services Michael Rainey stated that the council couldn’t factor in the pandemic because it was “an evolving crisis” but, he said, the council had other plans to tackle that issue.

The councillors then voted to accept the plan and for it to be reviewed at local level after two years.