EU to give €8.8 million for Dart extension to Co Kildare

The EU has confirmed it will give €8.8 million for the design phase of the Dart extension to Co Kildare.

The Dart expansion programme is a cornerstone of the Government’s National Development Plan for 2018 to 2027, and also of its major capital programme, Project Ireland 2040.

The project to extend the Dart line to Maynooth and Celbridge, along with Drogheda in Co Louth, is expected to cost €2.6 billion.

At present, the Dart runs only on one line, from Greystones in Co Wicklow to Malahide, Co Dublin.

The project includes plans to electrify Dart services, and is scheduled for completion by 2028.