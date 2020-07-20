Get your walking shoes on for Baltinglass Tidy Towns!

By Elizabeth Lee

Despite the lock-down, the committee have been busy and have completed several new projects around the town, including creating a gorgeous seating area in Bawnogues and commissioning a mural on Edward Street, pictured, with several more projects underway.

These great improvements do cost money and even though the committee have received generous sponsorship for the bigger projects, not all costs are covered.

They’ve organised a sponsored walk to be held on Sunday 16 August, using the same route as for the “Darkness into light” walk.

Starting at Weaver’s Square, the route continues to Baltinglass Hospital, down the Green lane and back to Weavers Square.

Due to COVID restrictions participants can begin their walk anytime between 3pm and 4 pm on the day to ensure social distancing can be maintained. A medal will be presented to all those who return a sponsorship card.

Sponsorship cards can be gotten from Catherine on 086 1586864 or Róisín on 085 8264660.

If you can’t walk on that day, please sponsor those who can! It’s just €2 per line and €40 for full card. Watch out for the next project coming up real soon. Children are welcome but must be accompanied by an adult on the day.