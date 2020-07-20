Ireland set for sunny weather all week long

By Kenneth Fox

Ireland is set for sunny weather all week with temperatures in around 18-20 degrees, according to Met Éireann.

Today will be dry with plenty of sunshine during the morning. Most areas will remain dry, especially in Munster and Leinster, but showers will develop in northern parts of Connacht and Ulster.

On Tuesday there is plenty of sunshine forecast during the early morning but cloud amounts will steadily increase, especially in northern and western areas.

The afternoon will be dry but mostly cloudy. Max temperatures will be around 17-20 degrees.

Wednesday will see outbreaks of rain in the north, especially during the afternoon. However there it will be dry with sunny spells for central and southern regions. Gentle south-westerly winds and the max temperatures will be around 18-21 degrees.

On Thursday it will be generally cloudy with isolated showers, most of which will be in the north and west. Mostly dry in the south and east with a few bright spells. Max temperatures will be around 17-20 degrees

Finally, after a grey start on Friday with a few patches of mist and low cloud, the morning will be cloudy with a few light showers. There is a threat of rain later in the west. Maximum temperatures will be between 18 to 21 degrees.