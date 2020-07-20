Limerick pub shuts doors after visit from gardaí under Covid-19 regulations

A Limerick publican who reopened against government advice has closed the doors to his pub following a visit from gardaí at lunchtime today.

Gearoid Whelan, who runs Whelan’s Pub in Newcastle West, had vowed to reopen his premises and serve alcohol without food against Covid-19 regulations, saying he was prepared to welcome the gardaí this Monday.

Last week the Government announced that pubs selling just alcohol would not be able to reopen until August 10th, as the loosening of lockdown restrictions was pushed back due to rising Covid-19 case numbers.

Mr Whelan said his pub was open just hours this morning before receiving a visit from gardaí:

“So we opened our doors this morning at ten to eleven… at one o’clock the gardaí entered the premises and advised me to close under the Health Act of 1947, so I’m complying with their advice and I closed my doors.

I don’t agree with it. I still don’t see what, we’re doing nothing wrong, there’s nothing illegal going on, but I’ve massive respect for the gardaí. We wouldn’t have a business without them.”