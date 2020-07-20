Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival cancelled for 2020

The festival is estimated to contribute €2.5 million to the local economy.

The annual Lisdoonvarna Matchmaking Festival has been cancelled on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation of the festival, which is held in Co Clare for the entire month of September, is said to be a €2.5 million loss to the local economy.

Organisers have said that the performers booked for this year’s events will be rescheduled to next year.

The festival, which has expanded in recent years to include a LGBT+ weekend, and country music weekend, is one of Europe’s largest matchmaking festivals, attracting thousands of tourists to the north Clare village each year.