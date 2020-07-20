No additional Covid-19 deaths reported

No increase in deaths from Covid-19.

No additional deaths have been reported to the HSE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today according to an announcement from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

Today’s announcement means that the number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the Republic remains at 1,753.

An additional six cases of the virus have been confirmed, brining the total number of confirmed cases to 25,766.

Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said that he expects to see a rise in the number of deaths reported tomorrow due to a delay in reporting over the weekend.

Over the past 14 days, 270 confirmed cases have been notified to the HPSC, 43% were males and 57% were females.

The median age of patients is 34 years old; 69% of cases in the last two weeks were under 45 years of age.

Dublin remains the country with the highest number of new cases (55%), followed by Kildare (10%) and Cork (6%).

“We are now seeing outbreaks of the virus in a range of work settings, including in construction, in fast food outlets and in supermarkets,” said Dr Glynn.

“I would remind all employers that the workplace and most particularly, shops, services and supermarkets, are the new front line. We are asking you to do everything you can to put the safety of your staff and customers first.

“With the increase in outbreaks in our communities, I would urge everyone to wear face coverings in healthcare settings and when shopping, including in the supermarket and other indoor retail services.”