No further Covid-19 cases detected after Carlow club player tests positive

By Kieran Murphy

OLD Leighlin GFC and the wider local community breathed a sigh of collective relief after testing revealed no further Covid-19 cases had been detected.

On Thursday, the club announced that one of its players had tested positive for Covid-19 on the previous the day and had gone into self-isolation at home as his condition was not severe. The HSE moved quickly and ten to 12 close contacts of the player were also tested for the virus. They, too, have self-isolated.

All subsequent tests came back negative and further tests were carried out as a precaution on several more club and family members who had also had some contact with the young man.

“We had 30 tests carried out across the club. We didn’t have to do the majority of the tests but to put people’s minds at ease and with different family situations we decided to do them,” explained club chairman John Hayden.

“Everything has come back negative and we are very relieved. Basically, we are still following the protocols and the advice of the HSE. We are going in the right direction and are happy we have contained everything.”

