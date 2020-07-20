One third of childcare workers earning less than before Covid

  • Home >
Monday, July 20, 2020

The Federation of Childhood Providers says social distancing measures may force businesses to close as they will be less profitable.

29% of workers in the childcare sector say they are earning less now than they did before the pandemic.

A new SIPTU survey shows just under a third of childcare workers plan on leaving the sector within the next year.

The union says most early years professionals were earning below the Living Wage of 12.40 per hour before the pandemic hit.

They are calling for the Children’s Minister, Roderic O’Gorman, to reintroduce the Temporary Wage Subsidy Childcare Scheme to bring their earnings up.

This comes after the closure of 56 childcare providers across the country in recent weeks, leaving an estimated 2,600 children without a daycare or preschool place.

The Federation of Childhood Providers says it expects more closures to follow, with reduced capacity for social distancing making many businesses unprofitable.

