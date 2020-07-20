Recent Carlow deaths

Ellen Tully (nee Hayden), Castletara, Co Cavan and late of Bawnree, Co Carlow died peacefully, at her home on Monday 20 July. Predeceased by her husband Tommy and son Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving family, Catherine, Mary, Margaret, Nora, Eileen, Tommy and Teresa (Australia), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 28 grandchildren, sister-in-law Molly and extended family.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm until 7pm for family, friends and neighbours. Please adhere to social distancing rules. Removal on Wednesday to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Castletara, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health Ellen’s Funeral Mass will be private to family.

No flowers please, donations if desired to Palliative Care or The Mater Day Ward, care of PJ Brady, Funeral Undertaker or any family member.

The death has occurred of Kathleen (Kay) Reed (née Johnson) formerly of Bridge, Street, Tullow on Wednesday 15 July.

Kathleen died in the loving care of her family in Michigan USA after a long illness. Predeceased by her parents Thomas and Edith, brother Tony, husband Peter. Will be sadly missed by her devoted sons Julian and Grant and his wife Catey and her much-loved grandchildren Justice, Caydence, Titus and Trinity, her brother Michael, sisters Nuala and Dolores, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Jim Finn and all her nephews, nieces and their families, and many loyal friends in Ireland and USA. Funeral service in Michigan on Monday 20th July.

The death has occurred of Jennifer (Jenny) O’Neill (nee Kelly) on 20 July. Beloved wife of Chris and much loved mother of Kellyann, Christopher and Jack. Predeceased by her mother Ann. Deeply regretted by her father Frank, sister Catherine, brother Francis, mother-in-law Kitty, sisters-in-law Charlotte (Egan Kelly), Mary (McDermott), Margaret (Ryan), Brigid (Wild), Sheila (O’Neill), Kate (Dervan), Eilís (Lewys Lloyd), brothers- in- law Patrick (Doyle), J.J, George, and Enda (O’Neill), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, concluding with Funeral Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, arriving at St Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, for Funeral Mass at 11am (Max 50 people). Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

In accordance with government directives the Funeral Mass for Jennifer can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie online streaming services here.

Robert (Bobby) Kelly of Inchicore, Dublin 8 and formerly Carlow Town died on 19 July peacefully, at St James’s Hospital. Beloved husband of Emer and much loved and adored father of Frances; he will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son-in-law Hubert, sister Frances, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to current HSE guidelines Bobby’s Funeral Mass will be private for immediate family and close friends only, please.

Maureen O’Connor (née Higgins), of St Anne’s, Rathcrogue passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 19 July at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Martin, much loved mother of Michelle and Declan and adored Nana of Conor, Marty, Hannah, Therese and Dessie.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, grandchildren, brother Jim (Dunlavin), sisters Dinah Bradley (Baltinglass) and Greta Langan (Ballycastle, Co. Mayo), sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, on Tuesday at 2pm and will be followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.