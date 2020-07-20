Rent freeze and eviction ban extended by 11 days

Protections for renters will remain in place until August 1st.

Measures brought in to ensure renters would not face evictions or rent increases during the pandemic have been extended by 11 days to August 1st.

The original legislation was due to expire at midnight tonight, but the Government has agreed the extension via teleconference.

The extension will allow for more solid legislation to be prepared by ministers before it expires again at the end of the month.

The Attorney General, Paul Gallagher has said that the legality of the current measures is uncertain and could be open to challenges in the courts.

The Government faced criticism for their lack of certainty, with People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett saying some renters had already been threatened with eviction as the deadline approached.

“I’ve had contacts from the Dublin Renters Union saying they have been getting calls throughout the morning with very worried tenants, afraid that their landlords are going to move against them very quickly unless the ban is extended.

“It’s an absolutely outrageous oversight.”