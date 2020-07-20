Speed limit reduction could lead to substantial carbon emissions cut, says MEP

The maximum speed on motorways could be cut to 110 kilometres per hour in order to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.

Transport is the largest source of energy-related carbon emissions in Ireland, responsible for 40 per cent in 2018, and is the sector where emissions are most rapidly rising.

The Green Party believes a speed limit reduction of 10 kilometres per hour for cars and trucks could improve fuel consumption for those who drive close to the top speed.

Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe says the move would lengthen journeys but lead to a substantial cut in national emissions:

“It might mean an extra travel time of perhaps eight or nine minutes on a 200km trip, but it could lead to a ten per cent reduction in emissions, and in overall terms, it could lead to a one per cent reduction in Ireland’s emissions, which would be an extraordinary step in the right direction.”

Criticism

However, Conor Faughnan of the AA has criticised the proposal, saying the benefits would be tiny:

“I don’t think you’re looking at any sort of gain, even the environmental gains as mapped out by the Department of Transport are theoretical, not certain that they will be achieved, at most they are tiny, and I do mean tiny in the scale of the challenge.

And yet we do know that the inconvenience and disruption would be quite significant, quite widespread.”

Though the proposal is not included in the Programme for Government, the programme does commit to a review of speed limits.