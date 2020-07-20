‘Tree huggers’ stopping Dublin Council from removing dangerous trees

“Tree huggers” are stopping South Dublin County Council from removing dangerous trees, that are twice the size of houses.

That is according to the deputy mayor of South Dublin County Council, who says someone could have been seriously injured when a large branch recently fell on a car in Rathfarnham.

Councillor David McManus says the wrong varieties were planted in some areas, which are also causing trip hazards.

“Some of these trees in public areas are twice the height of nearby family homes, they are enormous.

“Anytime the council try and prune a tree, there are always tree huggers complaining that no tree should ever be pruned or cut even when these trees are dangerous, diseased or dead.

Mr. McManus said it is time for the council to take action

“I am calling for more council action and we need to stand up to these tree huggers.

“What we want is the right tree in the right place so that the tree can flourish.