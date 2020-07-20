Wexford County Council warns of mass gatherings at beaches

Wexford County Council is urging people to avoid gathering in large numbers at its beaches.

People are being reminded of their responsibility to socially distance and not gather in large groups when visiting beaches.

It comes after Gardaí were called to divert traffic from a beach in Co Wexford over the weekend.

460 people were counted at Duncannon yesterday afternoon.

Wexford County Council spokesman David Minogue says it is unacceptable that crowds are gathering at one particular beach:

“We will use local radio and indeed social media as we go forward. People are taking the opportunity now when the weather has improved.”

“You can take it that for the weekends going forward we will certainly have that information up there so people will now before they go.”

“They will know which beaches are likely to be less populated so they can enjoy themselves a little bit easier and in a safer way”

Mr. Minogue said there are plenty of beaches that people can choose from.

“We have a network of lifeguards at a number of beaches right across the coastline of County Wexford.

“We very much co-operate with each other from beach to beach.”