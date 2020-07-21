36 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed and no further deaths

A total of 36 confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC) this evening. However, no further deaths were reported in Ireland today.

With 36 new cases announced this evening the total number of confirmed cases is 25,802.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland remains at 1,753.

As of midnight Monday 20th July, 574,487 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 51,128 tests were carried out. 139 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.27%.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Together, we have achieved so much in our ongoing effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.

“Today I am asking everyone to stay the course on the public health measures needed to suppress COVID-19.

DCU health professor Anthony Staines says there is a real possibility cases will increase sharply in the coming weeks.

“I am concerned, the cases have been up and down and they have been down for the last few days which is positive news.

“The cases seemed to have bounced up again today but we don’t really know what will happen over the next week to ten days.

“There is certainly a risk that as has happened in other countries our cases will really start rising.”