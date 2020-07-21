Almost 2,000 samples received since CervicalCheck resumption

CervicalCheck has also began screening with new HPV tests.

CervicalCheck has received 1,900 samples since screening services resumed on July 6th.

The Cervical cancer screening programme was halted on March 27th due to Covid-19, but the HSE announced the backlog of suspended tests would be cleared by October.

The two other cancer screening programs, BreastCheck and Bowel Screen, will not resume until September.

CervicalCheck has also began screening using new HPV testing and is expecting the number of tests carried out each week to rise as women begin to book in with their GPs again.

The national screening programme says it is monitoring the situation carefully to ensure there is sufficient capacity at all times.

CervicalCheck is asking anyone who received their letter of invitation to book a test without delay.