  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Almost 2,000 samples received since CervicalCheck resumption

Almost 2,000 samples received since CervicalCheck resumption

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

CervicalCheck has also began screening with new HPV tests.

CervicalCheck has received 1,900 samples since screening services resumed on July 6th.

The Cervical cancer screening programme was halted on March 27th due to Covid-19, but the HSE announced the backlog of suspended tests would be cleared by October.

The two other cancer screening programs, BreastCheck and Bowel Screen, will not resume until September.

CervicalCheck has also began screening using new HPV testing and is expecting the number of tests carried out each week to rise as women begin to book in with their GPs again.

The national screening programme says it is monitoring the situation carefully to ensure there is sufficient capacity at all times.

CervicalCheck is asking anyone who received their letter of invitation to book a test without delay.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested after attempted hijacking in Cork

Tuesday, 21/07/20 - 12:50pm

Quarter of parents feel children learning less during lockdown

Tuesday, 21/07/20 - 12:50pm

Covid-19 driving test delays costing drivers hundreds in insurance

Tuesday, 21/07/20 - 10:15am