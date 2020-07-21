Brexit poses risk to peace in North, says Justice Minister

By NONE

There is a serious threat of an increase in paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland due to Brexit, according to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee.

The minister made her concerns known to the Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister, Naomi Long, during a phone call today.

Minister McEntee said she is concerned there will be no agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union in place when the Brexit transition period ends in December:

“If the existing excellent level of cooperation between An Garda Síochána and the PSNI is undermined, that poses a real threat to the Peace Process in Northern Ireland.

The threat of a resurgence in paramilitary activity in Northern Ireland is very real, and the ability to counter that threat could be seriously undermined with the loss of the toolbox provided for by EU instruments.”

She said it is vital that there is a comprehensive deal to tackle the threat of violence in the North.

The Ministers expressed hope that they could meet in person at the North South Ministerial Council, due to take place next week.

In respect of the challenges posed by Covid-19 in both jurisdictions, Minister McEntee said cooperation would continue to be essential: “The close cooperation between police forces on both sides of the border has been a key element of policing the Covid crisis.”