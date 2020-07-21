Carlow company expects to double workforce

By Elizabeth Lee

A CARLOW-BASED company that specialises in modular infrastructure in the telecoms and utilities industries is expected to double its workforce to 140 over the next two years after it received a significant investment from another company.

Cental, a leading and fast-growth provider of advanced modular infrastructure to the data centre, utilities and telecoms industries was invested in by Ardmac, an international construction specialist headquartered in Dublin. Established over five years ago, Cental has enjoyed impressive growth to date with annualised revenues of €20m.

With this latest strategic investment by Ardmac, the Carlow-based business is now set for further growth and is projecting to double its workforce to 140 people over the next 24 months. The announcement represents a major boost for the local economy in such challenging times.

The combined expertise and resources resulting from this development will enhance Ardmac’s capabilities as a leading provider of offsite modular solutions to its clients in the data centre, pharmaceutical, healthcare and advanced manufacturing sectors, while opening up new solutions for commercial fit-out clients.

Cental CEO Brian McGuire said: “We are delighted to welcome Ardmac as strategic partners. Our combined engineering and management teams will further enhance our already ambitious growth strategy. We look forward to doubling our 70-strong engineering team to deliver this growth into new and existing markets.”

Cental’s manufacturing capability will support Ardmac’s recently announced agreement with US-based Germfree Laboratories, to provide prefabricated modular clean rooms and biosafety laboratories to the biopharma and healthcare sectors throughout Europe. It also provides a manufacturing base for all other Ardmac modular solutions under one roof.

Ardmac’s CEO Ronan Quinn added: “The construction ecosystem of the future will be a more standardised, consolidated and integrated construction process, where modular assemblies and entire modular buildings will be much more common. Our recent transactions with Germfree and Cental position us to be a significant provider of such prefabricated solutions for lifescience and advanced manufacturing applications.”