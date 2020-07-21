Cork man almost lost his life to flesh eating bug

Mr Walsh has had eight operations once doctors found he has contracted the bug Necrotizing Fasciitis.

*WARNING: This article contains explicit images*

A Cork man who almost died after catching a rare flesh eating bug is warning people about the dangers of the bug.

36-year-old Robbie Walsh was told he had a 25% chance of survival, the best outcome being that he would lose his entire leg to Necrotizing Fasciitis (NF).

Despite bleak odds, doctors in the Mercy University Hospital, Cork were able to save most of Mr Walsh’s limb.

Speaking to Cork’s RedFM, Mr Walsh told the Neil Prendeville Show that he picked up the bug after getting a small cut next to his toe while on holidays.

After returning home, the pain got progressively worse and Mr Walsh went to South Doc, the out-of-hours doctors service in Cork, to have his foot examined.

The doctor in South Doc believed it was gout causing the pain and swelling, but when it persisted despite medication, Mr Walsh went to Mercy University Hospital.

Doctors in the hospital had to make a cut in the foot, which had turned black, to relieve pressure and took a blood sample, which returned 48 hours later showing Mr Walsh had contracted the lethal bug.

Doctors immediately performed an emergency surgery on the foot. Mr Walsh said the staff in the hospital told his wife they were “trying to save his life not his limb”.

“It was like something out a horror movie,” said Mr Walsh, who has since had eight operations to treat his leg, which has been partially amputated.

Mr Walsh said he had never heard of NF prior to this, but added he was “the luckiest unlucky man,” considering the low rates of survival in people who contract the bug.