Covid-19 driving test delays costing drivers hundreds in insurance

Delays to driving tests mean thousands of provisional licensed drivers will be forced to renew insurance policies for up to €600 more than a fully licensed driver, according to motor insurance experts.

Figures from the RSA suggest that 33,000 drivers would have passed their test between the months of March and July, but as a result of Covid-19 test centre closures, they were unable to do so.

Driving tests have resumed this week following a four-month closure.

Deirdre McCarthy of Coverinaclick.ie, a car insurance broker for young drivers, advised new motorists facing high premiums to make an informed decision before renewing:

“Drivers who pass their test are typically rewarded with premium reductions of between €300 and €600 at their next renewal, because they are able to get competitive quotes from several more insurers.

Unfortunately, for the 33,000 drivers who would likely have passed their test between March and July, they will not see these reductions if their insurance renewal date arrives before their test date.

Most insurers will give a pro-rata refund if a person passes their test mid-term. But many drivers are simply unaware of this.”

RSA figures show that 36,000 drivers are currently awaiting a test, but there are concerns these waiting lists will dramatically expand as centres deal with the Covid-19 backlog.