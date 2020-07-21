Divisions remain over ‘green list’ countries

Divisions have emerged within the cabinet about whether or not to proceed with the travel “green list” “ of countries which will not require a 14-day quarantine

Ministers are meeting in Dublin Castle at the moment to discuss the issue.

However, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said there shouldn’t be a list if the advice to travel is not also going to change.

He’s warned about mixed messages being sent from government.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil they will be careful with any reopening of the country.

“Societies and countries all over the world are experiencing difficulties in reopening. Some alot more severe than others so far.

“This government has taken a very cautious approach and I have said that reopening our schools at the end of August is the priority.

“The resumption of services for non Covid illnesses is a priority and it is challenging and very difficult.”

The government said they will have a threshold to decide which countries will make the list and which won’t.

The Government is due to publish a limited list, naming a small group of countries with low levels of the virus from which travellers will not be required to quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in Ireland.

However, Government advice remains that people should not undertake any international travel, unless it is essential.

Some figures in Government are understood to have argued that the whole idea of the green list should be abandoned, if official advice remains not to travel.

Last week the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney confirmed that America will not be on the “green list” of countries.