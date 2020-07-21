Drugs worth €20,000 seized in Wicklow

Canabis, cocaine and Valium were found in the house in Dunlavin.

Drugs with an estimated value of €20,000 have been seized in Co Wicklow.

A 29-year-old man was arrested following a search of a house in Dunlavin in which herbal cannabis, cocaine and Valium were found.

The man is being held in at Baltinglass Garda Station under section 4 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1994.

‘Operation Tara’ was part of an investigation targeting organised crime groups operating in the Wicklow area.

The Joint Intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit, the Baltinglass Detective Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

Investigations are ongoing and Revenue are appealing for anyone with information to contact their confidential line on 1800-295 295.