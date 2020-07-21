€20k worth of drugs seized

By Elizabeth Lee

Earlier today, Tuesday 21 July, as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the Wicklow area, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit, the Baltinglass Detective Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

The operation, under Operation Tara, resulted in the search of a house in the Dunlavin area.

During the course of the search herbal cannabis, cocaine and Valium, (subject to analysis), with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized by customs officers.

Gardaí arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Baltinglass Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.