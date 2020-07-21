€20k worth of drugs seized

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

Earlier today, Tuesday 21 July, as part of ongoing investigations targeting organised crime groups operating in the Wicklow area, a joint intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, the Wicklow Divisional Drugs Unit, the Baltinglass Detective Unit and the Revenue Customs Service.

The operation, under Operation Tara, resulted in the search of a house in the Dunlavin area.

During the course of the search herbal cannabis, cocaine and Valium, (subject to analysis), with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized by customs officers.

Gardaí arrested a 29-year-old man at the scene and he is currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Baltinglass Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Latest Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, 21/07/20 - 7:41pm

Vandals attach cable ties to sheeps’ legs

Tuesday, 21/07/20 - 6:15pm

Recent Carlow deaths

Tuesday, 21/07/20 - 4:58pm