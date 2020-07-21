Fear that rural pubs may never recover 

By Elizabeth Lee

SMALL rural pubs are in danger of never recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown as they continue to suffer uncertainty over whether they’ll be allowed to open at all on 10 August.

Pubs and bars that don’t serve food were supposed to reopen for business yesterday (Monday), but last week the government made the decision to postpone Phase 4 of the easing of restrictions for several weeks. As it is, pubs that serve food are allowed to trade, under strict guidelines, but smaller public houses that sell only drink have been forced to stay shut.

“I’m not in the business of selling food; I sell drink so I’m not reopening,” John Jackman, known as JJ, of JJ’s bar on Mill Street, Tullow told The Nationalist.

“I’m very disappointed about the way the whole thing was handled. My wife Helen and I spent days cleaning the place ahead of opening, only to be told by the government that we can’t. Also, the Licensed Vintners’ Federation of Ireland (LVFI) should have waited and made all the pubs open together. Not that I’m criticising the publicans who did go ahead and open, either.”

JJ continued that other publicans were reopening because they were getting around the rules by selling snack-type fast food, but even so, only larger premises that can accommodate plenty of customers are likely to survive the penalising restrictions. Because of social distancing measures that require two metres between tables, even the bigger pubs have seen a dramatic reduction in business.

“Someone offered to put in a pizza oven here in our place, but I said that I wouldn’t go down that road. It’s not simple; it’s not like turning on a switch. It’s complicated and it involves a lot of money,” JJ pointed out.

One publican who has bitten the bullet and reopened yesterday after he made the decision to serve food is Gerry Mellett from The Ardattin Inn. His spacious function room, which was once so busy with parties and music at the weekends, has now been repurposed as a dining hall. Gerry, who served as president of the LVFI some years ago, revealed that it cost him about €10,000 to €12,000 to restock his pub and that he can’t afford to stay closed.

“The bills are still coming in and they have to be paid. We can’t stay closed. We’re lucky that we have the space here and we can use the function room for food. We want to get the pubs fully open,” Gerry pointed out.

One publican who seems to have made the transition into successfully opening his premises is Tom Lennon, who owns Morrissey’s of Dublin Street, Carlow. The pub is large and features a smoking area that is popular with young people and students during the academic year. Tom said that the young people are compliant once they’ve been given the guidelines surrounding the social distancing rules. He agrees that size matters in relation to how many customers a pub can now cater for and that the Covid-19 measures make it more expensive to run the business, with fewer customers accommodated.

“You need to be big to do this and to have plenty of space. The future is still uncertain; we don’t know what’s going to happen,” said Tom.

JJ Jackman thought that the ‘one rule for all’ in relation to the reopening of pubs selling food was ill-thought-out. He points to the small, rural places that would typically have ten customers or less during a week night, as opposed to massive urban businesses that are busy throughout the week.

“The rural pub would only have half a dozen customers anyway. Why couldn’t they reopen? The whole future for us is so uncertain. I don’t know what’s going to happen. We were just hanging on as it was, before all this happened,” JJ concluded.

For many people, especially those who live alone, rural pubs are an essential part of village life. Their existence is now more threatened than ever.

“The sales reps are telling us that there are pubs closing all over the country. This is having a huge impact on pubs and rural life,” Gerry concluded.