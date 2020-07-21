Gardai recover body from apartment in Portlaoise

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Gardai have recovered a body from an apartment in Portlaoise, Co Laois.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that they believed the man passed away from natural causes.

In a statement gardai said: “There is nothing to indicate that the circumstances around the man’s death are suspicious.It appears he died from natural causes.

“It is understood that the man passed away some time ago and that his body lay there undiscovered for several days.

“It is believed that the man is aged in his 60s and although not originally from Portlaoise, he comes from a neighbouring county.

