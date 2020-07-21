Irish EuroMillions player wins massive €49.5m jackpot

Some lucky Irish EuroMillions player has won tonight’s jackpot which is worth a whopping €49,564,586.

This is the second EuroMillions jackpot win in Ireland this year and is the 16th time the jackpot has been won in Ireland since it began in 2004.

The National Lottery is tonight appealing to EuroMillions players all over the country to check their tickets to see if they have won this mega sum of money.

The winning numbers are: 14, 15, 24, 29, 42 and the Lucky Stars are 02, 04.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “This is amazing news for one of our lucky players. €49.5 million is truly a life-changing prize and we are delighted to confirm that this lucky ticket was sold in Ireland.

“This is Ireland’s 16th EuroMillions jackpot winner and we are now asking all our players to check their tickets very carefully to see if they are the lucky winner or winners.

“If they are the lucky winners we encourage them to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] , and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”