Mairead McGuinness ‘concerned’ by EU’s reduced CAP budget

By Kenneth Fox

European Parliament vice president, Mairead McGuinness says she is ‘concerned’ by the EU’s latest Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget.

She says that more details are needed on the future of agriculture.

“There is no doubt we would be concerned around some of the funding for long term programmes, including agriculture.

“I think there are suggestions that there is a cut to the agricultural policy as well.

“There is also some other interesting comments from the leaders about where agriculture money should be spent and I think the figures is that they want 40 per cent of the budgets to go toward climate measures.”

Financial shortfall

Meanwhile, the country’s three largest farming organisations are criticising cuts to the Common Agricultural Policy budget as well.

The new CAP funding is proposed to be €35 billion less than planned, to help fund the EU Covid-19 recovery deal.

Member states will collectively borrow €750 billion to give loans and grants to countries worst-hit by the pandemic.

The Irish Farmers’ Association, the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association, and the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association say it’s up to the Government to cover any shortfall in farm payments.