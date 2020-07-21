Man injured in Cork stabbing incident

A man in his 50s has sustained serious injuries after a stabbing incident at Dublin Street in Blackpool on the north side of Cork city.

The man received a stab wound to his torso shortly after 4pm today. The alarm was raised and Gardaí and the emergency services attended at the scene.

The man received medical treatment from paramedics, before being taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His condition is described as being serious but not life-threatening.

Gardaí sealed off the street where the stabbing occurred, pending a full technical examination of the scene.

A man in his 70s was later arrested by Gardaí.

Door to door inquiries will be carried out to determine if anyone living locally noticed suspicious activity.

Gardaí will also examine CCTV footage from the scene to track movements of individuals to and from the area at the time of the incident.