Man lands nine-month jail term for biting garda after swinging fishing rod at officers

A fishing rod was swung at gardaí when they went to arrest a man at his home, where he also bit one of the officers on the leg.

The incident occurred back on June 29, 2020, at the home of Brian Kenneally at 110 Ardcullen Estate, Knocknaheeny, Cork. The defendant was sentenced to nine months in prison today when he pleaded guilty to charges that he obstructed Garda Shane Halligan.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence and said: “It is a serious matter to be biting a guard in the course of his employment out there representing the people of the city of Cork.”

Sergeant John Kelleher said that on June 29 at another part of Ardcullen a man entered a Land Rover jeep. He was identified by the owner as Brian Kenneally.

Sgt. Kelleher said: “Gardaí went to 110 Ardullen to speak to Mr Kenneally in relation to this incident and to execute a bench warrant that was in existence.

“He became very abusive and threatening towards gardaí. Brian Kenneally started to swing a fishing rod at gardaí.

He resisted arrested by pushing a table at gardaí and biting Garda Shane Halligan on the leg.

“Pepper spray had to be deployed to prevent an injury to Gardaí.”

The defendant had more than 100 previous convictions including two counts of assault causing harm.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said Kenneally wished to apologise to the owners of the jeep and to An Garda Síochána for his behaviour.

Lesser concurrent sentences were imposed on him for other charges to which he also pleaded guilty.

On July 31, 2019, he drove off from Circle K in Douglas without paying for €30 fuel. He drove without insurance at Sunberry, Blarney, on July 7 last year.

Judge Kelleher also disqualified him from driving for 12 years for driving without insurance.