Recent Carlow deaths

Ann (Nano) Mulleney, (nee Brennan) of Raheendoran, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 20 July surrounded by her loving family, at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of Peter and much loved mother of James, Owen, Peter, John, Jody, Barbara and Ann and cherished sister of Owen and the late Paddy, Neddy and Jim. She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, her 23 grandchildren, great-grandchild, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Ann’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Ann’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service on Thursday, 23rd July, 2020, at 2p.m by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

Following Mass, Ann’s funeral cortege will travel (via her house) to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna for burial. Friends and family are welcome to join the cortege as it walks from Ann’s house on her final journey to the cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Kelly, Green Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Peacefully) at his home on Monday, 20 July. Predeceased by his son Michael, brothers, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, sons David and Aidan, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Emma and Karen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at His Residence at Green Road, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21- KX57) today, Tuesday,from 6-pm for family and close friends, and on Wednesday from 1pm with prayers that evening.

Funeral arriving at St Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown on Thursday Morning 23 for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Bethany House Alzheimer’s Unit Carlow.