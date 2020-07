By Elizabeth Lee

This inspiring piece of graffiti was spotted by our photographer Michael O’Rourke while out and about over the weekend. The image of a girl with a heart-shaped balloon was sprayed onto the front of a disused shop on St Lazerian’s Street, Leighlinbridge.

“This too shall pass” is the comforting message in the Banksy-inspired work. Mystery surrounds the identity of the creator, but it appeared with its life-affirming message just after the Covid-19 lockdown began