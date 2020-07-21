Vandals attach cable ties to sheeps’ legs

By Elizabeth Lee

A FARMER from Tullow has warned other farmers to keep a close eye on their sheep after her flock was targetted three times by hooligans.

Niamh Bailey works with her father Padraig on their beef and sheep farm just outside Tullow. In recent weeks, they’ve noticed that someone has put cable ties around the sheeps’ legs, causing the animals extreme discomfort and pain.

“This has happened three times and we just don’t understand why anyone would do this,” Niamh told ***The Nationalist***. “The cable ties can cut into their flesh or cut off the blood supply. The sheep could, potentially, get gangrene.”

Niamh continued that she and her father noticed the situation because they have a small flock of sheep and they can be vigilant around them. She’s issuing a warning to other sheep farmers, especially those with large flocks, to be watchful.

“We were lucky because we spotted it and our animals will recover. A bigger farmer might not notice because he’d have so many sheep. Keep an eye out for your animals, especially now because so many dogs are being taken. We’ve no idea why anyone would want to do this,” she concluded. “Tullow is a small place, someone must know who did this. It’s not nice.”