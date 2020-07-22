20 pubs in potential breach of guidelines last week

By Kenneth Fox

20 pubs were found to be in potential breach of public health rules last week.

Operation Navigation is ongoing, where members of the force conduct spot checks to see if Covid-19 guidelines are being followed.

The majority of cases involve customers consuming alcohol without also buying food.

Since officers began the checks on July 3rd they have found 59 businesses possibly breaking the rules.

The majority of these cases continue to refer to no evidence of food being served or consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Speaking at Garda Headquarters Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said, “An Garda Síochána continue to carry out intensive visits of licensed premises which have opened for business in accordance with Covid-19 Public Health Regulations.

“The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a real and present public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens, businesses and organisations to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives.”