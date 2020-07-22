45-year-old man charged in relation to incident of international fraud

The man is due to appear in court today.

Gardaí have charged one of the men arrested in relation to an incident of international fraud after two properties were searched in Dublin on July 20th.

The 45-year-old man was arrested at one of the properties and has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Court of Justice today.

The man in his 20s who arrested at the second property has been released without charge.

The searches were executed following an investigation into a criminal organisation committing international fraud, laundering an estimated €3.5 million to date through a network of international bank accounts in countries such as Italy and Romania.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.