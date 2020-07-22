Children’s Minister confirms Dublin creche worker tested positive for Covid-19

The worker in the Dublin creche is thought the be the first in the childcare sector to contract Covid-19.

The Children’s Minister has confirmed that a member of staff at a Dublin creche has tested positive for Covid-19.

The worker is thought to be the first in the sector to contract the virus.

Roderic O’Gorman confirmed the positive test to the Dáil late last night, but Tusla and the HSE have both refused to comment

Mr O’Gorman said his officials have been assured “all necessary actions have been taken”.

Childcare expert Marian Quinn says dividing children into play pods to stop the spread of the virus has worked in other countries — and it’s vital to keep children reassured.

“Children don’t need a whole lot, but what they do need is to feel safe and if we all start getting anxious it will translate to our children.

“What I would really ask parents to try and hold back the anxiety and not let it seep through to your children, because we really don’t want them going back to school, or their earlier services, scared and afraid. They need to go to those places knowing it’s a safe place.”