Class divides have grown due to pandemic says ESRI

Lack of face-to-face interaction has had an impact on young people.

Inequalities between children and young people in Ireland have grown as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A report from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) released today shows that disadvantaged children and those with special educational needs have been worse affected by the lockdown.

It found that school closures and the lack of face-to-face interaction with friends and extended family is having a direct effect on children’s lives.

The report also states that parental job loss and the possibility of longer-term unemployment will affect child wellbeing through greater stress in families.

Overall the ESRI found that inequalities between the different class divides have grown as a result of the pandemic and highlighted the importance of policy intervention to address the various issues outlined.