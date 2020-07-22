Coronavirus: 17 new cases in the Republic as one more person has died

There are 17 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

One more person has died due to the disease. There has now been a total of 1,754 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“I appreciate how difficult it is for people to limit their social activities and to physically distance from friends and loved ones.

These actions are vital to our collective effort to suppress this highly infectious disease as we work towards reopening our schools and our healthcare services, and to protect our healthcare workers who have been at the frontline of this pandemic over the past six months.”

There is now a total of 25,819 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. Six cases currently remain in ICU.