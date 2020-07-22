Gardaí appeal for information in search for missing Dublin man

Paul Stuart has been missing since Monday.

Gardaí in Wicklow are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Paul Stuart (49) who has been missing from his home in Drumcondra, Dublin 3 since Monday, July 20th.

Mr Stuart was last seen in Rathnew, Co Wicklow at about 10.30pm on Monday in an 08-D registered black Volkswagen Beetle.

He is described as; 6’3” in height, approximately 13 stone in weight, with red hair and blue eyes.

Mr Stuart was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, a dark short sleeved shirt and plain green combat trousers.

Gardaí and Mr Stuart’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 04-0460140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or any Garda Station.