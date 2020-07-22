‘Green list’ a bad idea says former IMO president

Estonia, Greenland and Gibraltar made the 15-country list, while the UK, US and Spain did not.

Irish people are now able to travel to 15 countries without having to restrict their movements when they return.

Last night the government signed off on the ‘green list’, which includes Italy, Greece, Norway and Finland.

Britain, France and Spain failed to make the list, and people are still being urged to avoid non-essential travel.

The list is likely to come under great scrutiny as it includes a number of countries which cannot be directly accessed from Ireland, such as Greenland and Monaco, which may lead to passengers getting connecting flights through countries not on the ‘green list’.

Dr Martin Daly, a former president of the Irish Medical Organisation, says the list is a very bad idea.

“In terms of the advice that there is a list of green countries that people can travel to, that in effect gives a mixed message to the public.

“The Government really need to clarify what is essential and what is non-essential travel.”

The list caused tension within the Government, with Táiniste Leo Varadkar saying the publication of the list sent out mixed messages.

Despite the publication, all passengers regardless of their country of origin will be required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form for the purpose contact tracing.

The countries included on the list are:

Malta

Finland

Norway

Italy

Hungary

Estonia

Lativia

Lithuania

Cyprus

Slovakia

Greece

Greenland

Gibraltar

Monaco

San Marino