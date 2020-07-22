Guess how much Browne’s Hill House will cost you

Ever wanted to live like Lord and Lady Muck? Got a spare million dollars to burn? If so, here’s your chance to get your hands on one of Carlow’s most iconic ‘big houses’ – Browne’s Hill House.

Described by Sotheby’s as ‘A distinguished and important mid-Georgian mansion positioned overlooking Carlow town and attractively built in warmly coloured granite stone’, Browne’s Hill House was built in 1763. Accommodation within the house extends to some 14,111 square feet (1,311 square metres) and includes five principal reception rooms and 16 bedrooms. The stable yard extends to 14,118 square feet or 1312 square metres and includes two apartments providing an additional five bedrooms.

As you can see from the pictures, the entire property requires a great deal of restoration, but Sotheby’s notes that ‘the structures appear plumb and there is great potential’. Browne’s Hill House comes with ‘five acres of private pleasure grounds, with elevated views to the Killeshin Hills and Wicklow mountains beyond’.

Who says money can’t buy you class? Get your Lord Snooty on and put in a bid! The asking price is $1.1 million dollars (just over €950,000) and you can find full details at https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-82371-xtzhw8/brownes-hill-house-carlow-ln-r93-d5r6.