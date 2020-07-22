Increase in drivers caught without NCT last year

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

More than 6,000 people paid Garda fines for driving a car without an NCT last year.

According to freedom of information documents, it’s a 15% increase on 2018, when just over 5,100 people settled fines.

You get at least three penalty points for the offence, and a minimum fine of €60.

The Road Safety Authority’s Brian Farrell says these drivers are putting lives at risk.

“If you are driving a vehicle that is unsafe, it means that in the event of an incident or a serious issue on the roads, the vehicle is not going to do what it’s supposed to, and that’s help you avoid that collision.”

