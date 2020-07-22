Man charged for Cork hijacking incident

By Muireann Duffy

The incident took place on Grand Parade in Cork City on July 20th.

The man arrested in relation to an attempted hijacking incident at Grand Parade, Cork has been charged.

The man, aged in his late teens, is due to appear before Cork City District Court.

Shortly after 7pm on June 20th, the man approached a car that was parked on Grand Parade and threatened the two occupants, demanded that they drive him to a destination and jumped into the back seat of the car where he produced what is believed to have been a knife.

The car remained stationary and the man ran from the scene in the direction of Bishop Lucy Park with no one injured in the incident.

Members of the City Centre Policing Unit in Cork City carried out a patrol of the area after the incident was reported and arrested the man.