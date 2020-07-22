Homeless numbers in Dublin fall to lowest level in five years

The figures have been released by Dublin City Council.

There are 413 homeless families living in hotels in Dublin.

This is the lowest number in five years according to a report from Dublin City Council in The Irish Times.

77 families were moved from hotels to self-contained apartments from March to May as more short-term rentals became available.

The report also highlighted the council’s concerns about the availability of hostel beds for rough sleepers this winter, with 500 beds lost from the system because of coronavirus restrictions.

The council’s head of housing, Brendan Kelly said the Dublin Region Homeless Executive had secured a number of short-term rental properties, including Airbnb and student accommodations, but the families place in these properties are still included in the emergency accommodation figures.

These properties have been leased for a 12-month period, but Mr Kelly said he hopes these rental agreements could be made permanent.