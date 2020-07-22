Over 700 illegally caught lobsters have been seized

An investigation is underway following the seizure of over 700 illegally caught lobsters this week.

Most were recovered in Rosslare, Co. Wexford from a vehicle that had been due to travel to Spain.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority believes these lobsters were collected in the north west and west of the country , while some may have come from the North.

Meanwhile, a recreational fisherman had 86 lobsters seized after he was caught disobeying a rule which limits him to one lobster catch a day.