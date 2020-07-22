Over 700 illegally caught lobsters have been seized

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

An investigation is underway following the seizure of over 700 illegally caught lobsters this week.

Most were recovered in Rosslare, Co. Wexford from a vehicle that had been due to travel to Spain.

The Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority believes these lobsters were collected in the north west and west of the country , while some may have come from the North.

Meanwhile, a recreational fisherman had 86 lobsters seized after he was caught disobeying a rule which limits him to one lobster catch a day.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí report 29% increase in traffic on child exploitation sites

Wednesday, 22/07/20 - 7:30pm

20 pubs in potential breach of guidelines last week

Wednesday, 22/07/20 - 6:30pm

Coronavirus: 17 new cases in the Republic as one more person has died

Wednesday, 22/07/20 - 5:50pm