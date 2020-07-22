Recent Carlow deaths

Hubert James Smyth, Ballasalla, Hacketstown died on 20 July unexpectedly at his residence, Loving husband of the late Rosemary, and wonderful Dad to Noreen, Helen, Jacky and David. Deeply regretted by his loving family, his son-in-law Michael, his grandchildren Karen, Linda, Jen, Niall, Sean, Barry and Sophie, his great grandchildren Adam, Abbie, Kate, Andrew, Isabel, Harry, Noah and Luka, extended families, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 9pm. Funeral Service on Thursday at 2pm in St John the Baptist Church, Hacketstown, with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Due to current government guidelines the Funeral Service will be restricted to 50 people. Condolences may be expressed through the condolence section below. House private on Thursday please. Donations, if desired, to Hacketstown Day Care Centre.